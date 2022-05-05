In pics: Facebook owner Meta's new retail store featuring latest VR gadgets

Meta Platforms Inc is all set to open its first physical store. It will allow the consumers to buy virtual reality headsets along with other gadgets in a move to promote the metaverse.
The Meta shop is being considered to be a 'gateway to metaverse' with the customer interacting directly with the virtual reality products.
(Photograph:Others)
The Meta Store will be 1550 square feet unit at the company's Burlingame campus in California which will open on May 9.
The shop will feature demos for Meta’s latest VR headset – Quest 2 – and the video calling device known as Portal.
Meta is also launching smart glasses which it produced in collaboration with Ray-Ban. The Ray-Ban glasses can be tried at the store but they will only be available for purchase online.
The Meta Store is the first step to transform into a "social metaverse company", according to their press release, and get away from the concept that they are just a 'social media' company.