In pics - Face of a king found on a wall in an ancient pyramid in China

Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:41 PM(IST)

Archaeologists found a portrait of a king on a huge block of stone at the foot of a huge prehistoric pyramid in northwest China. The location of the find was the 4,200-year-old Shimao pyramid in Shenmu, Shaanxi province.

Massive structure

The find included complex structures in the palace with a garden pool that experts thought were made to keep crocodiles. The size of the find was also quite surprising as it was big enough to contain almost ten football fields.

(Photograph:Others)