In pics - Face of a king found on a wall in an ancient pyramid in China
Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:41 PM(IST)
Archaeologists found a portrait of a king on a huge block of stone at the foot of a huge prehistoric pyramid in northwest China. The location of the find was the 4,200-year-old Shimao pyramid in Shenmu, Shaanxi province.
The find included complex structures in the palace with a garden pool that experts thought were made to keep crocodiles. The size of the find was also quite surprising as it was big enough to contain almost ten football fields.
(Photograph:Others)
Analysis of the site
The analysis of the artifacts found in the site revealed that it housed the Chinese ruling class. However, it remains a mystery why the civilisation vanished 3,800 years ago.
(Photograph:Others)
Face of the king
Professor Shao Jing, deputy lead archaeologist of the Shimao excavation team, told state news agency Xinhua on Monday that they had recently uncovered some of the largest sculptures at the site so far – and one could be the portrait of a king. (Text: South China Morning Post)
(Photograph:AFP)
Description of the find
The face was found on a 2-metre stone structure which was found deep inside the surface. The sculpture had earrings along with protruding eyes and wide mouths.
(Photograph:AFP)
Shimao stone carvings
“The face on the west side is about 80cm (31 inches) long and 50cm (20 inches) high with a crown on its head. It is the largest single image in the Shimao stone carvings,” the report said according to AFP.