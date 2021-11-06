In Pics | Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks gather at Trafalgar Square in London

Various demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks gathered at Trafalgar Square in London as they burned an effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Scroll below for images

Britain's Guy Fawkes Night

Police officers block off Oxford Street to control an anti-capitalist demonstration, the 'Million Mask March', organised by the group Anonymous, in London on November 5, 2020. Activists gathered for a march in the centre of London on Britain's Guy Fawkes Night with many wearing white masks of the man who was caught plotting to blow up parliament in 1605, now associated with the group Anonymous, Guido (Guy) Fawkes.

(Photograph:AFP)