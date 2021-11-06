In Pics | Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks gather at Trafalgar Square in London

Police officers block off Oxford Street to control an anti-capitalist demonstration, the 'Million Mask March', organised by the group Anonymous, in London on November 5, 2020. Activists gathered for a march in the centre of London on Britain's Guy Fawkes Night with many wearing white masks of the man who was caught plotting to blow up parliament in 1605, now associated with the group Anonymous, Guido (Guy) Fawkes.
(Photograph:AFP)
Picture of Julian Assange
An anti-capitalist demonstrator holds a picture of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at a gathering in Trafalgar Square during the 'Million Mask March'. The protestors even moved to Parliament Square where they threw fireworks towards police. Eight police officers have been injured in the clashes
(Photograph:AFP)
Anti-capitalist demonstration
A protester stands in front of a police line, blocking off Oxford Street to control anti-capitalist demonstration. “A total of 12 arrests were made while policing tonight’s demonstrations across London. Those arrests were for a variety of offences. Eight of our officers were injured. This is unacceptable. The policing operation will continue into the evening," Metropolitan police wrote on Twitter.
(Photograph:AFP)
Dispersal order issued
The Metropolitan police also issued a dispersal order in several places, across Westminster, including Parliament Square.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Concerned'
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said, "Groups, of course, have the right to protest. But, I am particularly concerned that some groups are specifically intending to travel into London to deliberately cause violence and disorder including targeting police officers."