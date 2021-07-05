In Pics | Deadly forest fire in Cyprus finally brought under control

Fanned by strong winds, the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and swept through the southern foothills of the Troodos mountain range as the country grappled with a blistering heatwave. See images below.

Deadly forest fire

Cyprus said a deadly forest fire that was the worst to hit the island in decades was close to being brought under control Sunday after water bombing by Greek and Israeli aircraft.

(Photograph:AFP)