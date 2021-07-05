In Pics | Deadly forest fire in Cyprus finally brought under control
Fanned by strong winds, the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and swept through the southern foothills of the Troodos mountain range as the country grappled with a blistering heatwave. See images below.
Cyprus said a deadly forest fire that was the worst to hit the island in decades was close to being brought under control Sunday after water bombing by Greek and Israeli aircraft.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kotsiatis Area
A firefighter douses the flames in an effort to contain a fire near the Kotsiatis area, on the outskirts of Cyprus' capital Nicosia on July 4, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Firefighter aircraft
A firefighting aircaft douses the flames in an effort to contain a fire near the Kotsiatis area, on the outskirts of Cyprus' capital Nicosia on July 4, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Volunteers help
Volunteers help carry a firehose in an effort to contain a fire near the Kotsiatis area, on the outskirts of Cyprus' capital Nicosia.
(Photograph:AFP)
Spanish Air Tractor
A Spanish Air Tractor AT-802A firefighting plane dumps water on the southern slopes of the Troodos mountains close to Agioi Vavatsinias village as a major fire continues to burn on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.