In pics | Crossing glaciers and fjords: Norwegian reindeer migrate for winter

Source: AFP

| Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 01:44 AM IST

The great migration

A herd of reindeer with white, brown or grey coats climb mountains and swim between glaciers on their great migration to their winter pasture in Norway's far north. Over fourteen days, an AFP photographer followed the Kautokeino reindeer on their way back from their summer pasture in Seglvik to the Kautokeino lands near the Finnish border. A large herd of reindeer circle run towards the mountains after being temporarily placed inside an enclosure to be marked and identified by their Sami herders, on route to their winter pastures, near Reinfjord in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Indigenous Sami reindeer herders

The reindeer -- bred by the indigenous Sami reindeer herders that span northern Europe -- are semi-nomadic and travel across vast expanses as they move between their winter and summer grazing grounds. Merete Gaup, mother of 37-year-old Sami herder Ante Niillas Gaup, dressed in traditional Sami attire, rests near a campfire after catching young reindeer identify them with a mark on their ear, in Reinfjord, in Northern Norway, on September 15, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

All set!

When they are ready to swim, the reindeer form themselves into a single file, preparing to dive in.



A herd of reindeer forms a tight pack before swimming across a fjord in Reinfjord, in Northern Norway, on September 15, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Just keep swimming

Hundreds of the animals then launch into the water, grunting as they head for the other shore in a synchronised swim. Several hundred reindeer swim across Jokelfjord, on route to their winter pastures in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Crossing glaciers and fjords

A horde of white, brown or greying reindeer cross fjords, climb mountains and swim between glaciers before arriving at their destination, after a great migration to their winter pasture, in the Norwegian Far North.



Several hundred reindeer swim across Jokelfjord, on route to their winter pastures in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Reaching the shore

To make their journey home, the reindeer bypass two glaciers before arriving at the foot of the Jokelfjord glacier -- the only one in Europe which drains into the ocean. The Sami follow their animals on quad bikes, on foot, or by boat.





Several hundred reindeer swim across Jokelfjord, on route to their winter pastures in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Grabbing a snack

A reindeer eats, on the flank of a mountain along the coastline in Jokelfjord, on route to the herd's winter pastures in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Driven by instinct

Ante Niillas Gaup, a 37-year-old Sami herder, whistles towards the herd to show them the path to take. But the herder, accompanied by his barking dogs, says mostly they are driven by their instinct to follow the right route. "If they don't want to walk, they don't walk -- they do it little by little as they want, when they decide," said Gaup. A large herd of reindeer circle as they are temporarily placed inside an enclosure to be marked and identified by their Sami herders, on route to their winter pastures, near Reinfjord in Northern Norway, on September 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Long journey

Two reindeer fight while fenced in an enclosure, in Reinfjord, in Northern Norway, on September 15, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Still require guidance

When they reach obstacles such as a steep wall or crossing a fjord, the reindeer stop and wait for a signal from the herders. A Sami herder in a small motorboat in the middle of the fjord rings a bell to show them the way to the opposite bank.





Merete Gaup, mother of 37-year-old Sami herder Ante Niillas Gaup, dressed in traditional Sami attire lassoes young reindeer to identify with a mark on their ear, in Reinfjord, in Northern Norway, on September 15, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )