In Pics | Chadwick Boseman, Christian Bale, Chris Evans and more stylish male looks at Oscars!

With Oscars 2023 nearly here, the excitement among film buffs is at an all-time high. Although controversial in many respects, Academy Awards, as they are formally called, are easily the most prestigious awards in the field of cinema. But they are also a major event for fashion. It is a platform for celebrities to showcase their style and designer clothing, which is often anticipated and scrutinised by the media and the public. The red carpet has become a spectacle on its own, with photographers and reporters capturing every angle of the celebrity outfits. Fashion designers invest a lot of time, effort, and resources into creating unique and glamorous dresses and suits for their celebrity clients to wear on the Oscars red carpet.

The fashion choices made by celebrities at the Oscars have a significant impact on current fashion trends and can set the tone for the rest of the year. Here are some of the best male looks at the Oscars in its almost 100-year-old history.

