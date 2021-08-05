In Pics | California's Dixie Fire explodes to 'megafire'

Firefighters work the scene as a home is engulfed in flames during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on August 4, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Downtown Greenville
Buildings burn as the Dixie fire tears through downtown Greenville.
(Photograph:AFP)
Dixie wildfire
The Dixie fire burned through dozens of homes and businesses in downtown Greenville and continues to forge towards other residential communities.
(Photograph:AFP)
Chief Sergio Mora
Battalion Chief Sergio Mora looks on as the Dixie fire burns through downtown Greenville, California on August 4, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
The aftermath
In this long exposure photograph, trees smolder and burn during the Dixie fire near Greenville, California on August 3, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Smoke plume
The Dixie fire has burned more than 250,000 acres and continues to get closer to residential communities. The 2017 Thomas Fire is now only the seventh worst by area destroyed -- and is likely to be overtaken soon by the Dixie Fire raging through the state's northern forests, as climate change makes wildfire season longer and hotter.