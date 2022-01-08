In Pics | At least 16 killed, many trapped after gas explosion in Southwest China

A gas explosion is Southwest China killed at least 16 people, leaving many trapped. Scroll below for images

16 killed, 10 injured

At least 16 people were killed and 10 others injured after a gas explosion in southwestern China, reports China's Ministry of emergency management.

It happened in Chongqing city after a cafeteria for a local government district office collapsed after a suspected gas leak and explosion. Over 25 people were trapped.

(Photograph:Twitter)