In Pics | Approaching typhoon threatens to dump more rain in Taiwan

Adding to the misery, Typhoon In-Fa is forecast to bring further torrential downpours to parts of Henan in the coming days after its expected landfall along the east coast of China, state media said.
An aerial view shows fishing boats docked at the Nanfangao fish harbour in Yilan as Typhoon In-Fa approaches.
(Photograph:AFP)
This picture shows Taipei 101 (C), a 508-meter high commercial building, as typhoon In-Fa approaches northeast of Taiwan, in Taipei on July 22, 2021.
Heavy rains pound fishing boats docked at Daxi harbour in the city of Yilan.
This picture shows Guishan island hardly visible in the distance, taken from the city of Yilan, as Typhoon In-Fa approaches the northeast coast of Taiwan on July 23, 2021.