In Pics | Anti-vax protesters in New Zealand clash with police outside the parliament

Riot police clashed with the protesters outside the New Zealand’s parliament. Several arrests were made.

It needs to end

Officers were seen using riot shields on protesters shouting “Move! Move!”, as they pulled down the tents down, deploying a large forklift to remove vehicle transporters and cars. Demonstrators who resisted were pepper-sprayed and fighting erupted.

Police reported some protesters armed with pitchforks, but said they gained significant ground during the operation, which continued into Wednesday afternoon.

