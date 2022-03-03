In Pics | Anti-vax protesters in New Zealand clash with police outside the parliament

Officers were seen using riot shields on protesters shouting “Move! Move!”, as they pulled down the tents down, deploying a large forklift to remove vehicle transporters and cars. Demonstrators who resisted were pepper-sprayed and fighting erupted.
Police reported some protesters armed with pitchforks, but said they gained significant ground during the operation, which continued into Wednesday afternoon.
(Photograph:AFP)
Inspired by the Canadian protest
This protest is inspired by similar protest in Ottawa against the coronavirus vaccine mandates.
It grew into a makeshift camp over the parliamentary lawns, the movement encompassing of messages of anti-government and anti-media slogans were on displays.
(Photograph:AFP)
Protest camp the Covid hotspot
There were several complaints by Wellington residents about being abused by protesters for wearing masks while the schools and businesses are close to the camp are closed safety reasons.
The police also warned about the unsanitary conditions and the camp becoming a Covid hotspot with several cases reported among the unmasked protesters.
(Photograph:AFP)
Decrease in the numbers of protesters
In the beginning there were about 3,000 people for the camp outside the parliament but the numbers now have declined to about 300 in the past week.
The police commissioner showed his concerns that the remaining protesters have shown the willingness to use violence.
(Photograph:AFP)
Parliamentary officials play song to clear off the ground
The protesters have ignored several appeals made by the police and the prime minister Jacinda Ardern to leave.
Earlier, the police had adopted a hands-off approach.