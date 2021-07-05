In Pics | Americans gather to celebrate July 4

People all across the United States gathered together to celebrate July 4th. Scroll down to see images

Empire State Building

The Empire State Building lights up with fireworks launched from the 72nd, 86th, and 103rd floors on July 4, 2021, to go along with the 2021 Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Show in New York City to mark Independence Day.

(Photograph:AFP)