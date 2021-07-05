In Pics | Americans gather to celebrate July 4

The Empire State Building lights up with fireworks launched from the 72nd, 86th, and 103rd floors on July 4, 2021, to go along with the 2021 Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Show in New York City to mark Independence Day.
(Photograph:AFP)
Queens borough
Fireworks light up the night sky over the East River as seen from Hunter's Park South on July 04, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City.
(Photograph:AFP)
Belle of Louisville
Spectators watch fireworks from the Belle of Louisville, a historic steamboat, during the Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise.
(Photograph:AFP)
US flag attire
A woman in in U.S. flag attire looks aft toward fireworks on land from the Belle of Louisville, a historic steamboat, during the Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise.
(Photograph:AFP)
The White House
The White House is lid red, white and blue during a Fourth of July BBQ event to celebrate Independence Day.
(Photograph:AFP)
Hudson Yards
A view of the fireworks during the Edge at Hudson Yard's 4th of July Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards.
(Photograph:AFP)
Music City Fireworks
Music City Fireworks are displayed during 2021 Let Freedom Sing!, the largest display of fireworks in the country, where thousands of attendees gathered on July 04, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.