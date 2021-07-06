In Pics | Aftermath of Philippines plane crash

In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), rescue workers arrive as smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province, near southern island of Mindanao.
(Photograph:AFP)
Investigation of the incident
Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had ordered an investigation of the incident, which would begin after rescue and recovery operations had been completed.
(Photograph:AFP)
Supervising the search
In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021, and received from Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-SULU) on July 5, Philippine military officials (L) supervising the search and retrieval operations next to a burnt out propeller.
(Photograph:AFP)
The wreckage
Philippine soldiers stand near wreckage of a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport aircraft, which crashed July 4 and killed 50 people after it overshot the runway.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sulu, south of capital, Manila
Sulu, about 950 km (600 miles) south of the capital, Manila, is a stronghold of the militant Abu Sayyaf group, notorious for banditry and piracy, which the military has clashed with.