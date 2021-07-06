In Pics | Aftermath of Philippines plane crash

The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft, carrying troops bound for counter-insurgency operations, overshot the runway after it touched down at Jolo airport in southern Sulu province

View in App

Rescue workers

In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), rescue workers arrive as smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province, near southern island of Mindanao.

(Photograph:AFP)

Investigation of the incident

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had ordered an investigation of the incident, which would begin after rescue and recovery operations had been completed.

(Photograph:AFP)

Supervising the search

In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021, and received from Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-SULU) on July 5, Philippine military officials (L) supervising the search and retrieval operations next to a burnt out propeller.

(Photograph:AFP)

The wreckage

Philippine soldiers stand near wreckage of a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport aircraft, which crashed July 4 and killed 50 people after it overshot the runway.

(Photograph:AFP)

Sulu, south of capital, Manila

Sulu, about 950 km (600 miles) south of the capital, Manila, is a stronghold of the militant Abu Sayyaf group, notorious for banditry and piracy, which the military has clashed with.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App