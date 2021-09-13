In Pics | 6,000 hectares of forest burnt in Spain as wildfires blazes for fifth day

Forest firefighters work in Estepona, Malaga province, during a wildfire on September 9, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Thousand people evacuated
A helicopter drops water over a wildfire. Almost a thousand people had to be evacuated preventively from their homes due to a forest fire in southern Spain, which firefighters continue to fight today, authorities reported.
(Photograph:AFP)
Smoke columns
A woman takes pictures from Benahavis of smoke columns rising from a wildfire in Sierra Bermeja mountain range in Malaga province.
(Photograph:AFP)
Village of Atajate
The smoke envelopes the village of Atajate due to a wildfire at the Sierra Bermeja mountain range.
(Photograph:AFP)
Saving pets
A boy carries a cat while emergency personnel gathers in the village of Algatocin in Malaga province, as a wildfire that broke out three days ago in the area is still being fought.
(Photograph:AFP)
6,000 hectares of forest burnt
A large mobilisation continued in Spain trying to control a large fire that has already burned 6,000 hectares of forest in four days, in the southern area of Malaga, where the authorities decided to carry out new evacuations