In Pics | 6,000 hectares of forest burnt in Spain as wildfires blazes for fifth day

Soldiers had to be deployed in southeastern Spain to join the battle against a major wildfire burning for nearly a week. Scroll below to see images 

Firefighters work in Estepona

Forest firefighters work in Estepona, Malaga province, during a wildfire on September 9, 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

Thousand people evacuated

A helicopter drops water over a wildfire. Almost a thousand people had to be evacuated preventively from their homes due to a forest fire in southern Spain, which firefighters continue to fight today, authorities reported.

(Photograph:AFP)

Smoke columns

A woman takes pictures from Benahavis of smoke columns rising from a wildfire in Sierra Bermeja mountain range in Malaga province.

(Photograph:AFP)

Village of Atajate

The smoke envelopes the village of Atajate due to a wildfire at the Sierra Bermeja mountain range.

(Photograph:AFP)

Saving pets

A boy carries a cat while emergency personnel gathers in the village of Algatocin in Malaga province, as a wildfire that broke out three days ago in the area is still being fought.

(Photograph:AFP)

6,000 hectares of forest burnt

A large mobilisation continued in Spain trying to control a large fire that has already burned 6,000 hectares of forest in four days, in the southern area of Malaga, where the authorities decided to carry out new evacuations

(Photograph:AFP)

