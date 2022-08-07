In pics - 121 injured and 17 firefighters missing after fire in Cuban oil depot

The fire started when the lighting struck one tank and it spread to the other nearby tank, according to the official Cuban news agency.
Rescue operation
The Cuban authorities were prompt to deploy helicopters which dropped a huge amount of water on the fire and that resulted in the entire area getting enveloped in a thick black smoke.
Firefighters deployed
Roberto de la Torre, head of fire operations in Matanzas, said that a number of firefighters were present at the spot, and they were trying their best to keep it under control.
First aid
Some of the injured were taken to Calixto García hospital in Havana, which has a prominent burn unit after most of the victims received first aid just outside the affected facility.
"Smell of sulphur"
“I was in the gym when I felt the first explosion. A column of smoke and terrible fire rose through the skies,” resident Adiel Gonzalez told the Associated Press. “The city has a strong smell of sulphur.”