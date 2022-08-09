In pics - 12,000-year-old human footprints found in Utah desert

Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:10 PM(IST)

Researchers have found fossilized footprints which are around 12000 years old in the salt flats of the US Air Force Utah Testing and Training Range.

View in App

'Serendipitous find'

The discovery was made by Thomas Urban, an archaeologist at Cornell University, and Daron Duke of Far Western Anthropological Research Group.

(Photograph:Others)

88 footprints

A total of 88 footprints made by bare feet in the mud were found, excavated, and documented and the researchers believed that they date back to the Ice Ages. (Text: Smithsonian Magazine)

(Photograph:AFP)

Official statement

“Based on excavations of several prints, we’ve found evidence of adults with children from about five to 12 years of age that were leaving bare footprints,” Duke said in a US Air Force press release. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Ghost footprints

The researchers called them "ghost footprints" as the ancient tracks only become visible when it rains. The moisture allows the prints to resurface and in sunlight, they disappear once again.

(Photograph:Others)

Yet to be published

The discovery has not been published in any journal till now as the analysis is still underway and but the researchers believe that this can be a 'significant find'.

(Photograph:Others)

Read in App