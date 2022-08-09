In pics - 12,000-year-old human footprints found in Utah desert

Researchers have found fossilized footprints which are around 12000 years old in the salt flats of the US Air Force Utah Testing and Training Range.
The discovery was made by Thomas Urban, an archaeologist at Cornell University, and Daron Duke of Far Western Anthropological Research Group.
(Photograph:Others)
A total of 88 footprints made by bare feet in the mud were found, excavated, and documented and the researchers believed that they date back to the Ice Ages. (Text: Smithsonian Magazine)
(Photograph:AFP)
“Based on excavations of several prints, we’ve found evidence of adults with children from about five to 12 years of age that were leaving bare footprints,” Duke said in a US Air Force press release.
The researchers called them "ghost footprints" as the ancient tracks only become visible when it rains. The moisture allows the prints to resurface and in sunlight, they disappear once again.
The discovery has not been published in any journal till now as the analysis is still underway and but the researchers believe that this can be a 'significant find'.