In latest sign of climate change, Antarctica snow turns blood-red

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine have posted several pictures of the red and pink streaks slashing across the edges of glaciers and puddlings on the frosty plains.

'Blood-snow'

Scientists at Ukraine's Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica recently found the pearl white and smooth sheet of snow turning into blood-red colour giving the look of a horror-movie-style massacre.

However, the real cause behind the "blood-snow" is far less dramatic but, it still has dire implications.

(Image courtesy: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine)

(Photograph:Others)