Hundreds of Spider-Man enthusiasts come together in 'crazy' attempt for world record

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, an extraordinary gathering on Sunday saw more than 1,000 people, all dressed as the iconic Marvel superhero, Spider-Man, 'assemble' to try to create a new world record. Let's have a look.

A Spider-Man convention

The gathering happened unfolded at the famous obelisk monument. It was organised by Argentine influencer Uki Deane. The aim was to break the world record for the largest assembly of individuals dressed as Spider-Man at a single public event.

Previous world record

Deane wanted to outdo a Malaysia event from June, where 685 people came together dressed as Spider-Man. As per the Guinness World Records, the June 3rd gathering organised by Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia achieved the record for the 'largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man'.

The 'crazy' attempt

Talking to reporters at the event, Deane said that he wanted to break the previous record, and for that, he "wanted to summon 700 people and from our counting, we are many more. We have more than 1,000 signatures." "It's crazy what Spider-Man causes. It gives me enormous joy," he added.

Was a new world record created?

Guinness World Record is yet to announce if a record was set. Organisers requested participants to provide their signatures and have their photos taken as part of the documentation to submit to the record-keeping organisation.

High spirits

The participants, all dressed up as the famous web-slinger, were in high spirits during the sunny afternoon, reported Reuters. Most donned the iconic superhero look, some creatively incorporated Spider-Man into their attire, and one participant even paired the costume with the blue-and-white striped Argentine soccer jersey. Another wore a business suit complete with a matching red tie and a superhero mask.

Freedom to express oneself

For many attendees, wearing the Spider-Man costume had a transformative effect. Talking to Reuters, Juan Menchon, a 25-year-old soccer coach, said that the mask allowed him the freedom to express himself. "I'm very shy, and the mask gives me a lot of freedom to have my say and express myself." Others echoed this sentiment, with 18-year-old Matias Cones emphasising that, as Stan Lee once said, "anyone can put on the mask."

