Desert Locust swarms in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia threaten to ravage East Africa

Already in the unprecedented size and destructive potential, desert Locust swarms in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia could swell exponentially and spill over into more countries in East Africa threatening the livelihood and food security of the region, UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) warned on Monday.

Food security threat

"This has become a situation of international dimensions that threatens the food security of the entire subregion," said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu.

Efforts to control the voracious pests are already under way in the region, but financial donations from the international community for the emergency response are vital "in view of the scale and urgency of the threat", he said.

(Photograph:Reuters)