How coronavirus has taught us 'social distancing'

As the countries around the world battling the rapidly spreading coronavirus, people are being asked to practice social-distancing.

What is social distancing?

In general terms, social distancing means avoiding close contact with people. It is an infection control action intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease.

As per the new rules, people are needed to maintain a gap of three to six feet is a bid to prevent the possible exposure to the coronavirus.

(Photograph:AFP)