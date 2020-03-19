How coronavirus has taught us 'social distancing'

As the countries around the world battling the rapidly spreading coronavirus, people are being asked to practice social-distancing.
In general terms, social distancing means avoiding close contact with people. It is an infection control action intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease.
As per the new rules, people are needed to maintain a gap of three to six feet is a bid to prevent the possible exposure to the coronavirus.
(Photograph:AFP)
Normally sociable Italians have been grappling with new habits. Since the government announced a lockdown in Italy, people have been maintaining a distance of a meter from a each other.
Kissing on the cheek which is an everyday exchange for people of every generation in Italy, has now become a delicate question of contagion etiquette.
(Photograph:AFP)
Before Italy was put under lockdown, when people were allowed to visit cafes, many owners reported a change in their behaviour. People were now preferring to be served at the table instead of waiting for their morning cappuccino at the counter while keeping a distance of at least a meter from other customers and staff.
(Photograph:AFP)
In the United States, thousands of shoppers line up outside supermarkets and grocery stores before they opened, eager for a chance to buy essentials that have flown off shelves as the country hunkers down to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Keeping some initial incidents of quarrels in supermarkets aside, customers have learned that if they wanted their groceries, they needed to stay in the queue.
(Photograph:AFP)
Since the global coronavirus outbreak, many online retailers and delivery apps are stressing their commitment to hygiene, including checking drivers’ temperatures and supplying them with gloves and hand sanitizer, to reassure clients concerned about the spread of the virus.
(Photograph:AFP)
Globally, there are almost 219,000 reported cases of coronavirus and over 8,900 deaths.
Over 20,000 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, over 5,000 more than China reported during the peak of the virus in Wuhan.
The virus has now been confirmed in 172 countries and territories.
(Photograph:AFP)