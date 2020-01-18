How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb?

Centrifuges

The deal only allows Iran to produce enriched uranium with about 5,000 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at its Natanz plant. It can operate small numbers of more advanced - faster-producing, more durable and efficient - models there without accumulating enriched uranium. Iran had roughly 19,000 installed centrifuges before the deal.

The IAEA verified on Sept. 25 that Iran had begun enriching with advanced centrifuges, but in much smaller numbers than the IR-1s.

Iran has brought online two 164-machine cascades of centrifuges that were dismantled under the deal and installed smaller clusters of other models. As those come online, its production of enriched uranium is likely to increase.

The Islamic Republic has yet to breach the cap on IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz.

In photo: Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation shows the nuclear water reactor of Arak.

(Photograph:AFP)