How Americans mourned the death of John Lewis

Mourners poured in with messages and flowers after passing of John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, died on Friday.
(Photograph:AFP)
The passing of John Lewis prompted tributes from leaders and local Americans all across the country.
Lewis was a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whom he met after writing to him when Lewis was just 18.
Mourners laid flowers and write messages for their hero on a mural wall.
Mourner even left notes outside of the office of the late Rep John Lewis (D-GA) at the Cannon House Office Building.
During a Justice Ride, a protestor displays a sign that read #Good Trouble in homage to the Congressman.
Lewis was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, having stood beside King when he made his “I Have a Dream” speech.
The flags at the Washington Monument were at half staff in recognition of John Lewis' death.