How Americans mourned the death of John Lewis

Mourners  poured in with messages and flowers after passing of John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

A heartbreaking news

John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, died on Friday.

(Photograph:AFP)

A hero

The passing of John Lewis prompted tributes from leaders and local Americans all across the country.

(Photograph:AFP)

A protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lewis was a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whom he met after writing to him when Lewis was just 18. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Flowers and messages

Mourners laid flowers and write messages for their hero on a mural wall.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mourning messages on office door

Mourner even left notes outside of the office of the late Rep John Lewis (D-GA) at the Cannon House Office Building.

(Photograph:AFP)

Good trouble

During a Justice Ride, a protestor displays a sign that read #Good Trouble in homage to the Congressman.

(Photograph:AFP)

"I have a dream"

Lewis was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, having stood beside King when he made his “I Have a Dream” speech.

(Photograph:AFP)

Half staff

The flags at the Washington Monument were at half staff in recognition of John Lewis' death.

(Photograph:AFP)