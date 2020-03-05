House built by trash: Myanmar start-up turns clutter to handicrafts

Thoughtful initiative

The design of the house is intended as a statement about waste, said 68-year-old Wendy Neampui, the managing director of the business, which she founded in 2014 with the help of Italian non-profit organisation Cesvi.

“I wanted to transform trash from an ugly landfill site into beautiful items,” she said, as she stitched together plastic sheets to be ironed into a colourful patchwork bottle holder, a technique she learned from the internet.

“With this technique, I can help save the environment and earn a living,” she said. “That is my ambition.”

(Photograph:Reuters)