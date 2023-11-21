Hong Kong Disneyland welcomes guests to the inaugural World of Frozen

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Embark on a visual journey through the enchanting World of Frozen, Disney's latest marvel nestled in subtropical Hong Kong. Immerse yourself in the magic as Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Sven find a new home in this captivating landscape inspired by the beloved Frozen franchise. Explore the intricacies of the park's design, witness the immersive interactions with characters, and experience the thrill of two unique rides.



The enchanting arrival

Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Sven discover their new home on a subtropical island in Asia as the World of Frozen, Disney's inaugural themed land dedicated to the Frozen franchise, opens its doors at Hong Kong Disneyland on November 20.



(Photograph: Others )

Arendelle Comes to Life

The fictional kingdom of Arendelle is brought to life at Hong Kong's Lantau Island, featuring iconic elements from key scenes in the Frozen movies, such as the North Mountain, Elsa's Ice Palace, the snowflake-topped ice fountain, and the clock tower where Anna and Prince Hans sing "Love is An Open Door."



(Photograph: Others )

Celebrating a decade of Frozen magic

Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged the success of the Frozen franchise, emphasising the power of great storytelling during the commemorative event in Hong Kong on November 16.



(Photograph: Others )

Crafting the Frozen fantasy

Disney Imagineers invested over three years in conceptualising and designing the World of Frozen.



(Photograph: Others )

Unique experiences in the frosty realm

Departing from traditional princess photo opportunities, cast members portraying Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff interact with guests, and a wandering band plays intermittent music instead of scheduled shows.



(Photograph: Others )

Thrills and chills on Frozen rides

Hong Kong's World of Frozen introduces two exciting rides, Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a high-speed roller coaster offering views of Arendelle castle, and Frozen Ever After, a boat ride featuring beloved characters and iconic songs.



(Photograph: Others )

Immerse in Norway's inspiration

Inspired by Norway, the architecture and design elements in World of Frozen transport visitors to the scenic beauty of Arendelle, with Dragestil-inspired storefronts and rosemaling decorative art featured on cast members' clothing.

(Photograph: Others )