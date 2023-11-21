Hong Kong Disneyland welcomes guests to the inaugural World of Frozen
Embark on a visual journey through the enchanting World of Frozen, Disney's latest marvel nestled in subtropical Hong Kong. Immerse yourself in the magic as Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Sven find a new home in this captivating landscape inspired by the beloved Frozen franchise. Explore the intricacies of the park's design, witness the immersive interactions with characters, and experience the thrill of two unique rides.
The enchanting arrival
Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Sven discover their new home on a subtropical island in Asia as the World of Frozen, Disney's inaugural themed land dedicated to the Frozen franchise, opens its doors at Hong Kong Disneyland on November 20.
(Photograph:Others)
trending now
Arendelle Comes to Life
The fictional kingdom of Arendelle is brought to life at Hong Kong's Lantau Island, featuring iconic elements from key scenes in the Frozen movies, such as the North Mountain, Elsa's Ice Palace, the snowflake-topped ice fountain, and the clock tower where Anna and Prince Hans sing "Love is An Open Door."
(Photograph:Others)
Celebrating a decade of Frozen magic
Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged the success of the Frozen franchise, emphasising the power of great storytelling during the commemorative event in Hong Kong on November 16.
(Photograph:Others)
Crafting the Frozen fantasy
Disney Imagineers invested over three years in conceptualising and designing the World of Frozen.
(Photograph:Others)
Unique experiences in the frosty realm
Departing from traditional princess photo opportunities, cast members portraying Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff interact with guests, and a wandering band plays intermittent music instead of scheduled shows.
(Photograph:Others)
recommended photos
recommended photos
Thrills and chills on Frozen rides
Hong Kong's World of Frozen introduces two exciting rides, Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a high-speed roller coaster offering views of Arendelle castle, and Frozen Ever After, a boat ride featuring beloved characters and iconic songs.
(Photograph:Others)
Immerse in Norway's inspiration
Inspired by Norway, the architecture and design elements in World of Frozen transport visitors to the scenic beauty of Arendelle, with Dragestil-inspired storefronts and rosemaling decorative art featured on cast members' clothing.