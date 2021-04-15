Hong Kong celebrates first 'National Security Education Day'

Hong Kong marked it's first ever National Security Education Day as a part of its push to instill patriotism in a city chafing under China's rule.
(Photograph:AFP)
Goose-step march
The Hong Kong revealed a new goose-step march on Thursday to mark first ever 'National Security Education Day'.
(Photograph:AFP)
A cuddly bear
The Hong Kong police also displayed a cuddly bear mascot, which attracted crowds, especially children, looking to get photographed for social media.
(Photograph:AFP)
Teach a lesson
While locals posed for pictures, Beijing's top envoy, Luo Huining, in a morning ceremony vowed to "strike down hard resistance and regulate soft resistance" against any foreign entity and said China is ready to "teach a lesson".
(Photograph:AFP)
Souvenirs
Souvenirs were also displayed at a stall at the city’s police college during an open day.