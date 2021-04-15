Hong Kong celebrates first 'National Security Education Day'

From cuddly bears to souvenirs, Hong Kong observed its first National Security Education Day

For patriotism

Hong Kong marked it's first ever National Security Education Day as a part of its push to instill patriotism in a city chafing under China's rule.

(Photograph:AFP)

Goose-step march

The Hong Kong revealed a new goose-step march on Thursday to mark first ever 'National Security Education Day'.

A cuddly bear

The Hong Kong police also displayed a cuddly bear mascot, which attracted crowds, especially children, looking to get photographed for social media.

Teach a lesson

While locals posed for pictures, Beijing's top envoy, Luo Huining, in a morning ceremony vowed to "strike down hard resistance and regulate soft resistance" against any foreign entity and said China is ready to "teach a lesson".

Souvenirs

Souvenirs were also displayed at a stall at the city’s police college during an open day.

