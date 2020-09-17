Hero with a backpack: Malaysian man's mission to rid beaches of glass
What started as a precaution has now been converted into a museum. Here's the story of a man who, individually, runs a glass museum on Malaysian beaches
Bottle museum
A 74-year-old Malaysian man is on a mission get rid of the washed-up glass from the Malaysian beaches. He has now installed a glass museum from the bottles he has collected till now.
(Photograph:AFP)
Nearly 10,000 bottles collected
He has picked up around 9,000 of them, which he now displays in a traditional wooden house that he has turned into a museum
(Photograph:AFP)
A service of last 15 years
Tengku Mohamad Ali Mansor has been doing this for the past 15 years. "I want to save people from being hurt by broken glass -- and to save the world from being littered with glass."
(Photograph:AFP)
A prayer and a backpack to save the world
Every morning when he steps out on the beach, he says a prayer before he starts slipping bottles in his backpack.
(Photograph:AFP)
Message from a bottle
He finds bottles in different shapes and sizes. He even found messages in two of the bottles, one with a picture of a heart and some faded Chinese characters, and a second that has been torn apart and is no longer legible.
(Photograph:AFP)
Saving children from bad influences
His love for collecting bottles began when he once saw children blowing up firecrackers in glass bottles. That was back in 2005, and now in 2020 he has a museum with an igloo-shaped mound of bottles outside.