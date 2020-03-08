Happy Women's day: Five characters on the OTT space that we simply can’t get enough of

Dr. Meera Kapoor in 'Out of Love'

Many series focus on the perfect love, between two people,that results with the perfect ending. Far from the tried and tested mainstream shows we see, Out of Love focused on how to get out of a toxic relationship, no matter how difficult it is. A doctor, who is the sole earner of the house, is left heart broken when she finds out that her husband is having an affair.



The manner in which her coping strategies were depicted is what women found extremely relatable. While it may not have been the perfect love story for Dr. Meera, she did get her happy ending by moving on from this relationship and starting a new chapter of her life with her son. She sent a message that was loud and clear, that it’s never too late to start afresh and one can do so whenever they want.

(Photograph:Twitter)