Happy birthday, Matthew Perry: Here are 8 facts you didn't know about 'Friends' actor

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry turns 53 today. Best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the iconic NBC sitcom 'Friends', he was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969. His mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, is a Canadian journalist and former press secretary to the then Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. His father, on the other hand, John Bennett Perry, is a former American actor and model. While Perry was an accomplished TV and film actor before he joined the cast of 'Friends', but it was his performance in the series, which ran for 10 years from 1994 to 2004, that made him a globally known name.

Here are a few facts about the actor you may not know.

