Happy birthday, M Night Shyamalan: Watch these 8 movies of the acclaimed director today

Hollywood's India-born maverick director M Night Shyamalan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. Working since 1992, the director has cemented his reputation as a filmmaker who brings a distinct vision and sensibility to his movies. His films sometimes but always have twist endings that entirely change one's perspective towards the story. But thanks to those twists, he has been called a one

one-trick pony and his detractors say that he is popular only because he delivers twists. That is an oversimplification. He has also directed several well-written, thoughtful movies that do not rely on narrative shocks or twists. Even the films with twisty endings have a lot going on for them than just the ending.

On his birthday, let's take a look at his best 8 films.