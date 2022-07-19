Happy birthday Benedict Cumberbatch: Five splendid lesser-known performances of British actor

The British actor Benedict Cumberbatch turns 46 today. Cumberbatch was a well-known name in the British film and TV industry, but gained global fame after donning the role of iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in a modernised take on the character by BBC called 'Sherlock'. And then, his stars began to rise and rise. He joined franchises like 'The Hobbit' as the dragon Smaug and then as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And today, he is a respected and accomplished performer with numerous accolades to his name. But best of Cumberbatch still comes in lesser-known projects. Here are some of his best performances in comparatively little known films and TV shows that you may not have seen.
 

Phil Burbank in 'The Power of the Dog'

Alan Turing in 'The Imitation Game'

Cumberbatch has always shone in the 'outside' zone when it comes to his characters. In Morten Tyldum's 2014 film 'The Imitation Game', Cumberbatch plays the role of cryptanalyst Alan Turing. Turing's story is inspirational and yet tragic. His work was instrumental in analysing and decrypting Nazi coded communication, and helping British learn about the plans of Hitler's regime. Although he became a hero in post-World War II Britain, when it became known he was gay he was disgraced and sent to prison. Cumberbatch embodies the quiet genius of Turing as though he was simply slipping into a pair of shoes. 
 

Patrick Melrose in 'Patrick Melrose'

The only TV show in the list, 'Patrick Melrose' had Cumberbatch's titular character playing the role of a man who has turned into a drunkard wreck due to the abuse he suffered from his father in childhood. The series is sad and funny by turns and Cumberbatch is eerily believable in the role of "narcissistic, schizoid, suicidal alcoholic" as he describes his character in the show. 
 

Stephen Hawking in 'Hawking'

10 years before Eddie Redmayne portrayed the great English Stephen Hawking, Cumberbatch had done it in 'Hawking'. Redmayne said that he did not watch the Cumberbatch movie as it was so good that he unwittingly would have taken a leaf out of it. And indeed, Cumberbatch is great in 'Hawking' and at the same time it is a performance distinct from Redmayne's so if you feared it was repetitive, it is not. 
 

Dominic Cummings in 'Brexit: The Uncivil War'

In 'Brexit: The Uncivil War', Cumberbatch, transformed into a balding, slimy man character Dominic Cummings who was the political strategist and later Chief Advisor to ex-PM Boris Johnson. He is often credit for kickstarting the Vote Leave organisation that was behind the 2016 referendum for Britain to leave European Union. Cumberbatch is excellent as a duplicitous individual eager to build an entire campaign on falsehoods and exaggerations. 'Brexit: The Uncivil War' features a highly underrated Cumberbatch performance. 
 

