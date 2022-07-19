Happy birthday Benedict Cumberbatch: Five splendid lesser-known performances of British actor

The British actor Benedict Cumberbatch turns 46 today. Cumberbatch was a well-known name in the British film and TV industry, but gained global fame after donning the role of iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in a modernised take on the character by BBC called 'Sherlock'. And then, his stars began to rise and rise. He joined franchises like 'The Hobbit' as the dragon Smaug and then as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And today, he is a respected and accomplished performer with numerous accolades to his name. But best of Cumberbatch still comes in lesser-known projects. Here are some of his best performances in comparatively little known films and TV shows that you may not have seen.

