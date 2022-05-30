Gujarat Titans claim maiden IPL title, beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in final

Written By: Wion Web Desk | Updated: May 30, 2022, 01:16 AM(IST)

Hardik Pandya produced an all-round performance while David Miller provided the finishing touches as Gujarat Titans claimed the IPL 2022 title after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final.

View in App

Jos Buttler | Photo: IPL |

Jos Buttler started the proceedings well for Rajasthan Royals as he scored 39 off 35 deliveries.

(Photograph:Others)

Hardik Pandya | Photo: IPL |

Rajasthan Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Hardik Pandya was the pick of the Gujarat Titans bowlers with three wickets.

(Photograph:Others)

Rajasthan Royals | Photo: IPL |

Rajasthan Royals could not recover from the setbacks as they were restricted to 130/9 in 20 overs.

(Photograph:Others)

Gujarat Titans batting | Photo: IPL |

Shubman Gill top-scored for the Gujarat Titans with 45 while David Miller and Hardik Pandya played important knocks to guide them to victory.

(Photograph:Others)

Gujarat Titans claim IPL 2022 title

This was the maiden title for Gujarat Titans after they topped the group stages with 18 points.

(Photograph:Others)

Read in App