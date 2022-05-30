Gujarat Titans claim maiden IPL title, beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in final

Hardik Pandya produced an all-round performance while David Miller provided the finishing touches as Gujarat Titans claimed the IPL 2022 title after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final.
Jos Buttler started the proceedings well for Rajasthan Royals as he scored 39 off 35 deliveries.
(Photograph:Others)
Rajasthan Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Hardik Pandya was the pick of the Gujarat Titans bowlers with three wickets.
Rajasthan Royals could not recover from the setbacks as they were restricted to 130/9 in 20 overs.
Shubman Gill top-scored for the Gujarat Titans with 45 while David Miller and Hardik Pandya played important knocks to guide them to victory.
This was the maiden title for Gujarat Titans after they topped the group stages with 18 points.