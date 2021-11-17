Guinness World Records Day 2021: From backflips to pogo sticks records are smashed

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year's Guinness World Records Day is as colourful as ever. Talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual GWR Day on Wednesday.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief of the Guinness World Records book, said that they've been "blown away by the incredible talent and show of strength from our new record holders."

"Guinness World Records day is a global celebration of record breaking. It's a chance for anyone who wants to tick off their name in the famous Guinness world record books," he said.

Farthest backflip between horizontal bars

"If you want to be a Guinness World Records title holder just go for it," said 29-year-old Ashley Watson.

With a distance of 5.87 meters (19 feet 3.1 inches), Watson already held this record but planned to break it again for GWR Day.

He managed a new distance of 6.00 m (19 ft 68 in) following months of training.

"Find what you are really good at, see what the record is, train for it as hard as you can and do it," he said.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Fastest time to pull a car 50 metres walking on hands

Meanwhile in China's Sichuan. - balanced on his hands - Zhang Shuang pulled a car for 50 metres in just 1 minute and 13.27 seconds.

Pumped and cheering after his record break he revealed: "The skill is in having a very strong waist and abdomen, and good endurance in your triceps, arms and shoulders."

(Photograph:Reuters)

Most sit-down football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)

Meanwhile, Venezuelan football freestyler, Laura Biondo bagged a couple of certificates for her ball control skills including the most double "around the world" ball control tricks in one minute achieved by a female and the Most sit-down football crossovers in 30 seconds (female). 

Laura already holds 11 record-breaking accolades to her name, including the most football touches on a treadmill in one minute

(Photograph:Reuters)

Most BMX time machines in 30 seconds

Taking after Laura Biondo, Japan's Takahiro Ikeda broke three records on GWR Day. Those records were, Most BMX Stick B in 30 seconds, Most BMX time machines in 30 seconds, BMX - Most turbine mega spins in one minute. 

His total now stands at four; he also holds the record for most gyrator spins in a minute (59). 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick

In order to achieve this record, Tyler "TPhil" Phillips from the United States pogoed between five London black cabs at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, UK.

As Tyler's cabs were 280 cm apart, he had plenty of room to land a jump between each one and finish with an amazing front flip.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Most single leg backward somersaults in 30 seconds

Morocco's Youseb Touabe is an expert at somersaults. He is not only able to do them quickly but also doing them backwards and while standing on one leg!

Yousef tested his technique in Doha, Qatar, to see how many of these tricky moves he could perform in 30 seconds. 

He accomplished a total of 12, achieving the record.

(Photograph:Others)

