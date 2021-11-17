Guinness World Records Day 2021: From backflips to pogo sticks records are smashed

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year's Guinness World Records Day is as colourful as ever. Talent from around the world have smashed all kinds of records for the eighteenth annual GWR Day on Wednesday.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief of the Guinness World Records book, said that they've been "blown away by the incredible talent and show of strength from our new record holders."

"Guinness World Records day is a global celebration of record breaking. It's a chance for anyone who wants to tick off their name in the famous Guinness world record books," he said.