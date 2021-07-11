Georgia: Thousands demand resignation of government after death of TV cameraman

After a deadly attack on journalists in Georgia by far-right assailants against a planned pride march, locals took to the streets to demand the resignation of the government

Against far-right assailants

Thousands took to streets in Georgia to protest the killing of a TV cameraman after he was brutally beaten up by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march.

(Photograph:AFP)