Georgia: Thousands demand resignation of government after death of TV cameraman

After a deadly attack on journalists in Georgia by far-right assailants against a planned pride march, locals took to the streets to demand the resignation of the government

Against far-right assailants

Thousands took to streets in Georgia to protest the killing of a TV cameraman after he was brutally beaten up by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march.

(Photograph:AFP)

Alexander Lashkarava

The 37-year-old TV cameraman, Alexander Lashkarava, worked for an independent TV station Pirveli and was found dead in his bed in the early hours of Sunday.

(Photograph:AFP)

Resign!

The protestors demanded the government to resign as more than 50 journalists were injured on the day of the Pride march by anti-LGBTQ groups protesting against the planned march.

(Photograph:AFP)

Outside Parliament

Demanding justice for the dead cameraman and the injured journalists, nearly 8,000 demonstrators gathered outside the parliament by 8:00 pm

(Photograph:AFP)

'Government must go'

"We demand the immediate resignation of Irakli Garibashvili and his government who have spearheaded violence against journalists," Nika Melia, the leader of Georgia's main opposition force, the United National Movement, told AFP at the rally.

(Photograph:AFP)

