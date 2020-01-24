From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos: Generous billionaires who donate for charity
Many generous billionaires of the world have been known to have donated immensely to ensure their contribution in making the world a better place to live. Here's a look at such wealthiest people of the world.
Jeff Bezos
Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos. donated $2 billion in 2018 to fund non-profit schools and homeless charities through "Day One Fund".
Michael Bloomberg
Co-founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, in 2018, donated $767 million to causes such as arts, education, environment, public-health groups.
Bill Gates
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft had formed the Bill and Melinda Foundation in the year 2000 along with his wife.
This is the largest charitable foundation in the world.
He has donated more than $36 million since the formation of the foundation.
Michael Dell
Michael Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell technologies donated $36 million to help Houston recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2016.
Mark Zuckerberg
The Facebook chief, in 2018, donated approximately $214 million through the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative Donor which is a fund set up at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
Azim Premji
The chairman of Wipro, moved $7.5 billion of the stake in his IT outsourcing company, to his charitable foundation called The Azim Premji Foundation in March 2019.
Warren Buffett
Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffet in July 2019, donated $35.1 billion to charitable foundations.
He also donated his company's stock worth $3.6 billion to the charitable foundations of Bill and Melinda Gates and his wife and children.
Jack Ma
Jack Ma, co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, donated $45 million to his own foundation in 2017 to help in the discovery and cultivation of future talent of the rural regions in China.
Larry Page
Larry Page, co-founder of Google and ex-CEO of Alphabet gave $25 million to fight the deadly virus Ebola through his family foundation called the Carl Victor Page Fund in 2014.