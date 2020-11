Games, airlines, vodka and more: Donald Trump's top 5 failed business ventures

The outgoing US President of the US, Donald Trump, was not the best President in history, but he is often hailed for his entrepreneurship skills. However, turns out he has had his share of flops there too. Here are the top 5 ventures that Trump failed to save

Crashed venture

Trump took a $245 million loan in 1988 to have 'Trump'-printed aircrafts in the sky on the Eastern Air Shuttle route. The aircrafts had gold bathroom fixtures and flew between New York, Boston and Washington, D.C.

However, the airlines crashed so bad that the organisation was not even able to generate enough to pay the $1 million monthly interest payment of the loan. Two years after the takeoff, Trump defaulted and surrendered the ownership.

(Photograph:Reuters)