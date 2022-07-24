From TV star to WWE NXT's Sanga: The journey of 'Brahmastra' actor Saurav Gurjar

Saurav Gurjar hails from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and he is a former National Kickboxing Gold medalist. He had some training in professional wrestling and even made few appearances in Total Nonstop Action (TNA)’s India project, Ring ka King.
(Photograph:Twitter)
TV career
Gurjar first tasted stardom for essaying the role of Bheem in the TV show 'Mahabharat'. He went on to play more roles with 'Sankatmochan Mahabali' being the most prominent one.
(Photograph:Others)
WWE contract
The wrestler appeared for the WWE tryouts in Dubai in 2017 and was offered a contract in January 2018. He signed with WWE and within a few months, made his debut during a live event at Orlando.
(Photograph:Others)
Tag team with Veer Mahaan
Saurav Gurjar formed a tag team with Veer Mahaan, and they took part in a number of matches on WWE NXT. The partnership even competed for the Tag team titles till Mahaan was called up to RAW in 2021.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sanga
Saurav Gurjar was repackaged as Sanga who is currently appearing in WWE NXT along with Grayson Waller and he is also going to appear in the much-awaited film "Brahmastra".