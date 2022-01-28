From Mu, Delta, IHU to NeoCov, here is a list of the many variants of Covid

The 'Mu' variant was first reported in the United States during January 2021. The cases only numbered in the single digits.
The World Health Organisation continues to classify 'Mu' as a ‘variant of interest’ globally.
Alpha variant
The Alpha variant of coronavirus is believed to have gained ‘skills’ to successfully block the 'innate immune system response.'
A research states that the variant blocks the airways sensors, thus stopping the process where these sensors ‘warn’ the immune system about the presence of a virus in the body.
Since the variant has learnt how to block the functioning of the sensors, the body is unable to produce any anti-viral protein interferon.
Beta variant
A scientist from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of Sage claimed, John Edmunds, warned that the Beta variant may be able to evade Covid vaccines.
"The Beta variant has remained a threat throughout. It is probably less infectious than the Delta variant that is spreading here in the UK at the moment. Where it has an advantage is that it is able to escape the immune response to a better extent," he said.
Gamma variant
The Gamma variant was first discovered in Brazil.
Samples of a study collected in Manaus between November 2020 and January 2021, highlighted that the Gamma variant is 1.4–2.2 times more transmissible.
It further showed that it is capable of evading 25–61 per cent of inherited immunity from previous coronavirus diseases.
Lambda variant
The variant was first reported in Peru during December 2020. As per NHS, the main symptoms include high temperature, continuous cough, a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.
Delta variant
The Delta variant of coronavirus was responsible for a wave of cases in most countries. It was first identified in India and it led to a second wave in the nation.
CDC claimed that the Delta variant is twice as contagious as earlier variants and might could cause more severe illness.
Those affected by the Delta variant experience fever, cough, loss of taste, smell, and extreme tiredness. Sore throat, headache and diarrhea are also less common symptoms.
Delta Plus variant
Delta Plus variant is a mutant of the Delta variant and was first found in Europe in March 2021.
The Indian government has classified Delta Plus as a variant of concern in the country.
People affected with this variant experienced headaches, sore throats, runny noses, and fever.
IHU variant
The new variant named IHU was discovered by academics at the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute in France.
The IHU variant reportedly shows strain carrying the N501Y mutation which existed in the Alpha variant.
Scientists believe the new strain also carries E484K mutation making it vaccine-resistant.
Omicron variant
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in South Africa during November 2021.
The WHO classified the strain detected in South Africa as a "variant of concern."
Being a highly transmissible variant, Omicron led to a massive surge of cases all around the globe.
“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning,” the WHO said, adding, "preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant as compared to other variants of concern."
NeoCov variant
A group of Chinese scientists from Wuhan have issued a warning against a new variant of coronavirus named NeoCoV, which is said to be more lethal with a higher infection rate.
Chinese researchers weighed in on the mortality rate stating that 'one in every three infected person dies', highlighting the higher death rate.
Scientists have said that NeoCoV was discovered in a bat population.
The experts have warned against the potential risks, mentioning that further study and investigation are needed to understand the immune escape.