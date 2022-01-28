From Mu, Delta, IHU to NeoCov, here is a list of the many variants of Covid

Alpha variant

The Alpha variant of coronavirus is believed to have gained ‘skills’ to successfully block the 'innate immune system response.'

A research states that the variant blocks the airways sensors, thus stopping the process where these sensors ‘warn’ the immune system about the presence of a virus in the body.

Since the variant has learnt how to block the functioning of the sensors, the body is unable to produce any anti-viral protein interferon.

