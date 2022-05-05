From Million Dollar Arm to WWE debut as Veer Mahaan: The incredible journey of Rinku Singh
Updated: May 05, 2022, 10:01 PM(IST)
Rinku Singh has made his place in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as Veer Mahaan. But before he became a professional wrestler, the man from India won the Million Dollar Arm and even featured for baseball side Pittsburgh Pirates.
Born in Uttar Pradesh, India, Rinku Singh hailed from a poor family but he showed his prowess in sports quite early as he grew up playing cricket and he was also a junior national javelin medalist.
Million Dollar Arm | Photo: Pittsburgh Pirates
Rinku Singh's life completely changed when he won the Million Dollar Arm competition in 2008 and he became the first Indian to play in the professional baseball league after making his debut for Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009.
WWE tryouts | Photo: WWE |
After parting ways with Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, he appeared in the Dubai tryouts for WWE in 2018 and he was offered a contract by the wrestling promotion after impressing the scouts.
WWE NXT debut | Photo: WWE |
Rinku Singh made his WWE NXT debut as a part of the tag team 'Indus Sher' along with fellow Indian wrestler Saurav Gurjar.
Veer Mahaan | Photo: WWE
Rinku Singh moved on to big leagues as he made his debut in WWE RAW and he is currently working in the top show of the wrestling promotion under the name 'Veer Mahaan'.