From giant floats to marching bands, Macy's Thanksgiving day parade returns to New York

Harvest in the valley float made its way at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade on November 25 in New York City.
(Photograph:AFP)
The streets of Manhattan
Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers were seen as a part of the 2.5 miles parade on the streets of Manhattan.
(Photograph:AFP)
Macy's singing Christmas tree
Macy's singing Christmas tree also delighted the audience who came to see the parade which took place at 9am.
(Photograph:AFP)
Toy House of Marvelous Milestones
Toy House of Marvelous Milestones' float was also a part of the parade. The massive blue toy house had a giant white ball. "This year, the parade's back at full strength," said Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news briefing.
(Photograph:AFP)
Aespa makes an appearance
South Korean girl group Aespa made an appearance on Her Future is Stem-Sational float. High school and college marching bands from across the country have been invited back to the lineup.
(Photograph:AFP)
Disney characters
Jordan Fisher and special guests perform on Magic Meets The Sea Disney Cruise Line’s float. Captain Minnie Mouse is at the helm as Disney Cruise Line’s float makes its maiden voyage. This is the first Parade float that is longer than the float bed.
(Photograph:AFP)
Performers dance on streets
The parade also saw the presence of several cast members from a number of Broadway shows including Wicked, Six and Waitress. Festive favourites, The Rockettes were also in attendance.