From Brad Pitt to Billy Porter, here is who to watch out for at Oscars 2020

History in the making?

Scarlett Johansson is nominated in both the lead actress 'Marriage Story' and supporting actress 'Jojo Rabbit' fields. Should she win both, she will make history as the first actor to win two Oscars for different roles on the same night.

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's drama 'Parasite' is competing for both best picture and best international feature. No film in a foreign language has ever won best picture at the Oscars.

(Photograph:AFP)