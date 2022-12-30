From boom to bust: How billionaires experienced wealth shrink in 2022

2022 marked a slow global growth after a strong rebound in 2021. After the economic slowdown due to covid, this year saw worse. It all began with Russia's invasion in Ukraine. As per reports, the global economy is heading towards recession in 2023. From Twitter, and Google to even Amazon many tech giants fired thousands of employees this year. This was followed by a stock crunch and caused billionaires to lose their wealth. Follow is the list of some billionaires who bear the loss:

Elon Musk

Elon Musk a well-renowned, world's richest man in 2021, had a hard time this year. Once people's favourite, he was heavily criticised after he took over Twitter and fired thousands of the workforce including the CEO and CFO. This made it hard for users, advertisers and shareholders to trust Musk and raised concerns over their money and time. Not just Twitter, but Tesla's share fell drastically to 73 per cent after a record high in 2021. Musk lost about $140 billion, leaving his net worth at $130 billion according to Bloomberg's index of the world's richest men.

Sam Bankman-Fried

The crypto genius, who is currently facing trials over the allegations of 'fraud,' after the fall of his crypto exchange company FTX, made him lose his wealth. At its peak, his net was valued $26 billion, which is zero now.

Mark Zuckerberg

The share price for Facebook's parent company, Meta fell after its co-founder Mark Zuckerberg failed to convince investors that the world will go virtual soon. As of December 28, Zuckerberg lost $81 billion, leaving him worth $44.4 billion.

Jeff Bezos

Ever since he stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, Bezos has been spending his time and money on space exploration through his company Blue Origin. His fortune remains low as his retail online business, Amazon's shares fell by over 49 per cent in 2022. He lost over $86 billion, leaving his worth at $106 billion in 2022. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin

The two Google founders, working for the board of Alphabet, witnessed a wealth shrink toy year due to growing competition from Apple and Amazon and their share fell by 39 per cent. Page's wealth stands at $46.1 billion and Brin's at $44.8 billion. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

