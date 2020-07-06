French museums and tourist attractions reopen and promote new normal
French museums and tourist attractions are now reopening but with social distancing, face masks and gloves, amid fears of second wave of coronavirus.
New normal
Museums in France started reopening but with few changes to make sure the novel coronavirus does not spread through the queues and contact.
(Photograph:AFP)
Queue up
All the museums and popular tourists attractions made sure that people queue up but maintain social distance. A limit has been placed on the maximum people allowed indoors at a time; the limit depends on the site.
(Photograph:AFP)
Clear instructions
As Mona Lisa was put back on display, the officials marked social distances and put up notices reading out the necessary information and instructions.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mask up
Wearing face masks is compulsory in all museums and tourist attractions. Hand sanitizing machines have also been put at distances for all visitors.
(Photograph:AFP)
Stairs all the way
A lot of tourist attractions, Eiffel Tower for example, have stopped the service of an elevator/lift. Visitors are being asked to take stairs to make sure a lot of people are not present in confined places.