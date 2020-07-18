French cathedral catches fire in Nantes; contained within hours
After Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire in Paris last year, a fire broke out inside a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday morning. The fire was brought under control within hours.
Fire broke out
Fire erupted on Saturday inside a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, but firefighters brought the blaze under control within hours, emergency services said.
Fire crews reported early morning
Fire crews were alerted just before 08:00 am (0600 GMT) to the blaze at the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul and around 100 personnel rushed to the scene.
Two hours to contain fire
After two hours, emergency teams managed to contain the fire at the Gothic structure, built between 15th and 19th centuries, said regional fire chief General Laurent Ferlay.
Cathedral's organ destroyed
Officials said the cathedral's organ was destroyed and its platform could collapse. However, the damage is not as bad as the Notre-Dame Cathedral's fire damage.
Last fire in 1972
The cathedral was last hit by fire in 1972, and its roof took more than 13 years to repair after that.