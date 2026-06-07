/FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 records Lionel Messi could break

Lionel Messi will lead defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins on Jun 11, as he looks to chase several milestones in the tournament. Here are five records he could break this season.
Lionel Messi is set to become the first Argentine footballer to appear in six FIFA World Cups. The former Barcelona star made his tournament debut in 2006 and has since represented Argentina in the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions. No player has ever featured in six FIFA World Cups.
Messi could achieve the milestone alongside Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, with all three in contention to become the first footballers to play in six World Cups.
Lionel Messi has recorded eight assists in 26 FIFA World Cup matches for Argentina across five editions of the tournament (2006-2022). If he provides two more assists in the 2026 World Cup, he will surpass West Germany legend Fritz Walter's tally of nine and become the player with the most assists in World Cup history.
Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals in 26 World Cup matches so far, making him Argentina’s all-time top scorer in the tournament and joint-fourth overall. If he scores at least four goals at this year’s World Cup, he will move to 17 goals and become the highest scorer in World Cup history.
Lionel Messi will captain Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and if he guides the team to another title, he will become the first player in history to win two World Cups as captain.
Lionel Messi has scored in four different FIFA World Cup editions for Argentina. A goal at the 2026 tournament would make him the first South American player and only the second footballer after Cristiano Ronaldo to score in five separate World Cups.