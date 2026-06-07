/FIFA World Cup 2026: 5 records Lionel Messi could break

Lionel Messi is set to become the first Argentine footballer to appear in six FIFA World Cups. The former Barcelona star made his tournament debut in 2006 and has since represented Argentina in the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions. No player has ever featured in six FIFA World Cups.

Messi could achieve the milestone alongside Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, with all three in contention to become the first footballers to play in six World Cups.