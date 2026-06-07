/Why Russia and the US design their fighter jet missiles so differently

The United States designs air-to-air missiles like the AIM-120 AMRAAM with a slim, compact profile to maintain aircraft stealth. These weapons must fit cleanly inside the internal bays of fifth-generation fighters like the F-35, where space is at a premium. These rigid spatial constraints strictly limit the physical diameter of the missile body and its internal fuel capacity. While current configurations typically carry four AMRAAMs in the internal bays, upcoming upgrades are set to increase this capacity to six by using specialized adapters, further emphasizing the extreme focus on volume-efficient design.