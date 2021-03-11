Free education now: South African students fight for rights

Hundreds of young people were seen peacefully protesting on the streets of South Africa against the police's violent reaction to demonstrations the previous day.
(Photograph:AFP)
For the fallen heroes
The demonstrations started to protest against the rising tuition fees in the country. However, the local police allegedly reacted violently to the otherwise-peaceful demonstrations which led to the death of an unarmed passerby. This led to increased protests against the local police.
(Photograph:AFP)
Against police brutality
After that incident, nearly 300 people, including students, ruling and opposition party activists, as well labour union members marched to the police office where nearly two dozen armed officers guarded the main entrance.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Someone went crazy'
Police fired rubber bullets to disperse students who were protesting outside University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), one of the country's top-tier institutions. It is not clear yet whether police used live ammunition during Wednesday's protests, but a police watchdog has launched a probe into the killing.
Meanwhile, the Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed condolences for the man who was shot. "I can’t explain it. Somebody... just went crazy," he said.
(Photograph:AFP)
The route
From the police station, the procession marched to the headquarters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), where they were addressed by the party's secretary general Ace Magashule.
(Photograph:AFP)
Free education
The students demanded that the university allow those in arrears on their fees -- some by up to $9,800 -- be allowed to register for the 2021 academic year.