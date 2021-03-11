Free education now: South African students fight for rights

'Someone went crazy'

Police fired rubber bullets to disperse students who were protesting outside University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), one of the country's top-tier institutions. It is not clear yet whether police used live ammunition during Wednesday's protests, but a police watchdog has launched a probe into the killing.

Meanwhile, the Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed condolences for the man who was shot. "I can’t explain it. Somebody... just went crazy," he said.

