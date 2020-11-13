For fallen heroes: France pays respect to victims of Paris attack on 5th anniversary of attack
It's been five years since Paris was rocked by a series of terrorist attacks claiming more than 100 lives and injuring several hundreds of Parisians. This year, the French government stepped out for the fallen heroes amid coronavirus pandemic
President of French Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris' 10th arrondissment Alexandra Cordebard and Mayor of Paris' 11th arrondissement Francois Vauglin walk in Rue Alibert to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attacks on November 13, 2020 in Paris, during ceremonies across Paris marking the fifth anniversary of the terror attacks of November 2015.
(Photograph:AFP)
A haunting evening
Five years ago, after an explosion at the Stade de France sports arena in the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, a group of armed terrorists had opened fire on various restaurants including Le Carillon bar, Le Petit Cambodge restaurant, Café Bonne Bière and Italian restaurant Casa Nostra.
(Photograph:AFP)
COVID-19 effect
Every year, people gather around the sights of firing and pay respects to the fallen heroes by laying down flowers and chanting prayers. However, this year, due to coronavirus, Parisians have not been able to step out. Instead, the French prime Minister, along with few other officials, came out to offer prayers on behalf of everyone.
(Photograph:AFP)
Bataclan
The Prime Minister also visited the Bataclan concert hall which saw one of the deadliest attack of that night. famous music bands American rock band Eagles of Death Metal were playing on the night when terrorists charged in and killed 90 people, and injured nearly 200 people.
(Photograph:AFP)
Stade de France
French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti also visited the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis to pay tribute. The stadium was hosting a game on November 13, 2015 when suicide bombers took several lives in an explosion.