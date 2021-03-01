'For democracy': Hong Kong comes out in support of detained democracy activists

Almost a day after Hong Kong authorities arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists, people have started gathering outside the West Kowloon court.
Guarding court
Expecting huge crowds, the police was seen guarding the West Kowloon court since the early hours on Monday.
Supporters gather
Ahead of court appearances of the dozens of arrested pro-democracy activists, huge crowds were spotted in the early hours of Monday. The crowd is expected to get thicker as the day mounts and the activists report to the court.
'Signs' of democracy
Demonstrators also brought placards and sign boards reading several messages of democracy and raised their voices against the national security law imposed by China.
Grandma Wong
Alexandra Wong, an activist popularly known as ‘Grandma Wong’, also came out in support of the dissidents and lent an ear to the problems and opinions of the fellow demonstrators.