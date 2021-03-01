'For democracy': Hong Kong comes out in support of detained democracy activists

A few hours before the detained pro-democracy activists are scheduled to appear in court, supporters came out to raise their voices against the mass arrests that took place on Sunday

View in App

In solidarity

Almost a day after Hong Kong authorities arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists, people have started gathering outside the West Kowloon court.

(Photograph:AFP)

Guarding court

Expecting huge crowds, the police was seen guarding the West Kowloon court since the early hours on Monday.

(Photograph:AFP)

Supporters gather

Ahead of court appearances of the dozens of arrested pro-democracy activists, huge crowds were spotted in the early hours of Monday. The crowd is expected to get thicker as the day mounts and the activists report to the court.

(Photograph:AFP)

'Signs' of democracy

Demonstrators also brought placards and sign boards reading several messages of democracy and raised their voices against the national security law imposed by China.

(Photograph:AFP)

Grandma Wong

Alexandra Wong, an activist popularly known as ‘Grandma Wong’, also came out in support of the dissidents and lent an ear to the problems and opinions of the fellow demonstrators.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App