Flights axed and floods feared as Storm Ciara clobbers Europe

Storm Ciara lashed Britain and northern continental Europe with heavy rain and wind speeds that reached more than 145 kilometres per hour in places on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, train services and sports matches.

Yorkshire, Northern England

More than 200 flood warnings were issued across Britain, which recorded a maximum wind speed of 149 kilometres per hour at Aberdaron in Wales. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Flood warnings in place

One severe flood warning was put in place in Yorkshire in northern England, where water was predicted to overflow flood defences and potentially threaten lives.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Disrupted Transportation

The storm caused major disruption to transport across the region; in the Netherlands, around 240 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest, were cancelled as Ciara roared in off the Atlantic with gusts of up to 120 kph.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Shipping movement suspended

All shipping movements in and out of Britain's Port of Dover on the south coast were suspended and the Humber Bridge in northern England was closed to all traffic for only the second time since it opened in 1981.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Malls and stores closed down

Malls and stores were closed down after being flooded and hit by strong winds. One such example is Brighouse's Sainsbury store, which was flooded and shut during the Storm Ciara. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

People injured in Storm

Three people were seriously injured as Storm Ciara battered Germany on Sunday and Monday, lashing the country with high winds that forced the rail operator to suspend intercity trains.

Two women were badly hurt by a falling tree in Saarbruecken on the French border, with one of them receiving life-threatening injuries, police said overnight.

Further north in Paderborn, a 16-year-old boy was hit on the head by a falling branch.

(Photograph:Reuters)