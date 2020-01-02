Fierce wildfires fuelled by searing temperatures, high winds in Australia continue to rage

Fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, Australia.

Evacuation!

With everything burned down to ground and no connectivity, no mobile services; thousands swarmed to beaches to escape the wildfires bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and evacuations.

Around 4,000 people in the town of Mallacoota in Victoria headed to the waterfront after the main road was cut off.

Those who could not make it there, scrambled for shelter in a gymnasium and other public buildings, as emergency sirens wailed.

(Photograph:Reuters)