February 29 in History: Hattie McDaniel becomes first African-American woman to win oscar, discovery of first pulsar and more

From Hattie McDaniel becoming first African American woman to win an Oscar to the first Playboy Club in Chicago.

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history:

 

 

1504

Columbus tricks Jamaican natives into giving him supplies by predicting lunar eclipse.

1940

Hattie McDaniel becomes 1st African American woman to win an Oscar.

1960

The first Playboy Club, featuring waitresses clad in bunny outfits, opens in Chicago.

1968

British astronomer Jocelyn Bell Burnell announces discovery of first pulsar.

1984

After over 15 years in power, Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau announced he will stepdown.

