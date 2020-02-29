February 29 in History: Hattie McDaniel becomes first African-American woman to win oscar, discovery of first pulsar and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From Hattie McDaniel becoming first African American woman to win an Oscar to the first Playboy Club in Chicago.
We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history:
Columbus tricks Jamaican natives into giving him supplies by predicting lunar eclipse.
Hattie McDaniel becomes 1st African American woman to win an Oscar.
The first Playboy Club, featuring waitresses clad in bunny outfits, opens in Chicago.
British astronomer Jocelyn Bell Burnell announces discovery of first pulsar.
After over 15 years in power, Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau announced he will stepdown.